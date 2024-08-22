With the 2024 NFL season upon us, Patrick Mahomes has mentioned the team he can't wait to face with the Kansas City Chiefs this year.

Patrick Mahomes may have already won three Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs, including the last two in consecutive seasons. But the 28-year-old will be looking to write even more NFL history this year.

Since no team has ever pulled off a three-peat thus far, Mahomes and company have enough motivation to head into the 2024 NFL season with the same desire to succeed like in any other year.

However, before he can picture another Super Bowl appearance, the Chiefs quarterback is looking forward to the challenges that are closer on the horizon, including the divisional rivalries.

In a video posted by the NFL’s social media, the Texas Tech product was asked about the matchup he’s most excited for. And Mahomes didn’t hesitate to name the Las Vegas Raiders.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during the second quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I’m always really excited to play the Raiders,” Mahomes said. “It’s always a great game. We always have a fun time when were able to go against each other.”

When are Mahomes’ Chiefs playing the Raiders in 2024?

Fortunately, Mahomes will once again get to play his favorite opponent twice. The Chiefs’ first game against the Raiders this season will be on Sunday, October 27, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

After facing each other in Week 8, the AFC West opponents will meet again in Week 13, with the Chiefs hosting the Raiders at Arrowhead. That game is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 29.

What is Mahomes’ record against the Raiders?

Mahomes holds a 10-2 record against the Raiders since taking the reins of the Chiefs’ offense in 2018. This may explain why the quarterback enjoys playing Las Vegas so much every year.

His success in Kansas City has made Pat a lot of enemies in the rest of the NFL, but it looks like the divisional feud with the Raiders is still bigger than any other rivalry the Chiefs may have right now. Mahomes, however, seems to love it.