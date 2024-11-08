Will Neymar and Vinicius get a new coach? Brazil linked to top Premier League manager

With inconsistent performances in the Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, Brazil is reportedly targeting one of the Premier League's most celebrated coaches. The opportunity to manage stars like Neymar and Vinicius could be a significant motivation for the potential candidate.

The Brazilian national team has been searching for stability since Tite stepped down after their quarterfinal exit at the 2022 World Cup against Croatia. Under his tenure, Brazil had a clear identity and were considered strong contenders. However, since his departure, the five-time world champions have failed to deliver consistent results, despite boasting elite talents like Neymar and Vinicius.

Now, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) appears ready to make a bold move. According to The Athletic, Pep Guardiola has been identified as their top choice to lead the team through the final stages of preparation for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Reports suggest that Brazilian officials have approached Guardiola multiple times this year in an effort to persuade him to take on the role. However, the Manchester City manager has yet to indicate a willingness to accept the offer. His current contract with City runs until June 30, 2025, which means he would be unavailable until the end of the upcoming season.

This timeline doesn’t seem to deter Brazil. The CBF is reportedly willing to navigate the majority of the South American qualifiers without Guardiola, believing his influence during the final year of preparation could transform the team and end their World Cup drought, which dates back to 2002.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Rb Leipzig at Etihad Stadium on November 28, 2023.

A history with Brazil

This is not the first time Brazil has pursued Guardiola. After his departure from Barcelona in 2012, the tactician was linked with the national team but was ultimately passed over in favor of Luiz Felipe Scolari. He led Brazil to the infamous 7-1 defeat against Germany in the semifinals of the 2014 World Cup, a scar that still haunts Brazilian soccer.

Reports suggest Pep Guardiola has moved past any frustration over being overlooked back then and is open to the possibility of managing Brazil in the future, although his wishes may not align with those of the South American team right now.

Guardiola’s future plans

Guardiola has expressed a desire to manage a national team at some point in his career, having achieved remarkable success at the club level over the past 15 years. However, his immediate future seems tied to Manchester City.

According to The Athletic, the Citizens remain optimistic that Guardiola will renew his contract beyond 2025 and stay in the Premier League. If that happens, his national team ambitions may align more closely with the 2030 World Cup cycle rather than Brazil’s current timeline.

Brazil’s current situation

Brazil’s performance in the South American qualifiers has been underwhelming. They began their campaign with Fernando Diniz as coach, but after a loss to Argentina in November 2023, Dorival Junior was brought in. Currently sitting fourth in the standings with 16 points, Brazil hold only a four-point lead over Bolivia, who occupy the playoff spot, and five points over Venezuela, who are just outside qualification.

The lack of results is not the only concern. Fans and media alike have criticized Brazil’s uninspired performances, with Vinicius Junior coming under fire for failing to replicate his Real Madrid form. Meanwhile, the team awaits Neymar’s full recovery to rejoin the squad.