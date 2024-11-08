NFL News: Jaguars HC Doug Pederson shares crucial update on QB Trevor Lawrence status

The 2024 NFL season of the Jacksonville Jaguars continues to be a nightmare. In addition to the poor 2-7 record that puts an end to the expectations of reaching the playoffs in the current campaign. Facing the Minnesota Vikings, the big doubt is the presence of star Trevor Lawrence. Head coach Doug Pederson provided closing remarks.

The situation is not new. Jaguars may be without quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the game against Sam Darnold’s Vikings and coach Pederson clarified whether the Jacksonville franchise star will be on the field Sunday as his team tries to rebound from a two-game losing streak.

As NFL insider Adam Schefter related, Doug Pederson said Friday that quarterback Lawrence is not much of a chance to play on Sunday. In that scenario, the Jaguars are expected to start backup Mac Jones against the Vikings.

Lawrence started all nine of the Jaguars’ championship appearances, completing 168 passes for 2004 yards, contributing 11 touchdowns and being intercepted six times. While the Jaguars are not having a good season, the quarterback is a standout in his fourth year as a pro.

Why couldn’t Trevor Lawrence play against the Vikings?

The reason Lawrence is unlikely to play against the Vikings is due to a left shoulder injury. The Jaguars quarterback will be able to play next Sunday as he continues to receive treatment for the sore area. His absence could be a huge loss for a team that is already struggling in the current campaign.

Mac Jones’ performance in the 2024 NFL season

Jones has played in just two games so far this NFL season, both of which he entered as a bench player. This Sunday would be his first opportunity to take the field as a starter. The 26-year-old quarterback was acquired from the New England Patriots in the offseason.