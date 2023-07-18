The Kansas City Chiefs won a thrilling Super Bowl showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the path to their championship glory was not devoid of nail-biting moments, such as Patrick Mahomes’ injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars was.

Mahomes started off with an impeccable performance in the divisional round, but the Chiefs’ season was put on hold when he had to leave the field with a high ankle sprain that left fans worried about the team’s chances moving forward.

His mobility was clearly hindered facing the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Despite he aggravated his injury before halftime, Mahomes would end up leading the team to another title over the Eagles. Now he provided an encouraging update for the fans.

Great news for the Chiefs fans: Patrick Mahomes delivers a positive update on his injury status

During the intense offseason that comes with winning the Super Bowl, Mahomes engaged in various activities. While that could take time away from his ankle rehab, he made sure the fanbase remains confident in his return to the best shape. His words at the press conference added more confidence to the roster because they can win any game with him as the quarterback.

“It feels great. I think even going into OTAs a little bit, I still was a little timid about running and cutting and doing stuff like that. But when I got closer to vet minicamp and the later OTA stage, I got that confidence back in my ankle. I’m sure I’m not going to be running a lot right now, but we’ll be testing it, especially in these half-gassers. So I’ll make sure that it’s ready to go. And I think I’m in a good spot with it”, Mahomes said.