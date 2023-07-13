The Kansas City Chiefs have constructed a dynasty with Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback possesses a true knack for recognizing exceptional talent, and he has now identified a hidden gem within his team’s roster.

In 2017, the Chiefs made the perfect choice by selecting Patrick Mahomes with the 10th-overall pick in the NFL Draft. Since then, Kansas City has completely dominated the AFC West, and it doesn’t look like this will change soon.

The Chiefs have surrounded Mahomes with a lot of talented players to help him succeed. Travis Kelce is one of them, but now the quarterback could replace the tight end with a new favorite target for the 2023 season.

Patrick Mahomes believes that the Chiefs have the next big star wide receiver

Kansas City is probably the best team in the NFL currently, and much of its success can be attributed to Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback has transformed the franchise, leading the team to two Super Bowl victories since being given an opportunity in 2017.

The AFC West team aims to maintain its status as a successful franchise, which is why they have recruited top players to support Mahomes in his endeavors. Currently, Travis Kelce is his primary on-field partner, but there is a surprising new target that has caught the quarterback’s attention and could potentially replace him.

Last season, the Chiefs added Kadarius Toney. The wide receiver was selected by the New York Giants with the 20th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he didn’t convince the team. Well, they may have traded him too early.

“I’m extremely excited,” Patrick Mahomes told the AP of Toney’s improvement for the upcoming season. “He has all the talent and he works his tail off, like I was talking about with [Travis Kelce]. Obviously, we’re going to try to keep him healthy and on the field as much as possible — because when he’s on the field, he’s a difference maker. I think y’all saw that when he was with us this last year and in the Super Bowl, especially.

“He’s one of those guys that if you can just get the ball in his hands, he makes plays happen. So I’m excited for him to have a full season, not only with me, but with coach [Andy] Reid, and with Travis and where he can learn how we do things. And I think the sky is the limit. He can be one of the best receivers in this league.”