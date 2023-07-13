Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years and they have become a new dynasty. The quarterback received his second NFL MVP Award and, even with an ankle injury, delivered a performance for the ages to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs were down 24-14 at halftime but, as it happened three years ago in Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers, they erased a double-digit deficit to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Now, during the recent ceremony of the ESPYs, Patrick Mahomes had a very special message to big challengers such as the Cincinnati Bengals, the Buffalo Bills or the San Francisco 49ers.

Patrick Mahomes has a big warning for the NFL

The Kansas City Chiefs won the ESPY as Best Team, while Patrick Mahomes took home the awards for Best NFL Player and Best Athlete in Men’s Sports. When the quarterback took the stage, he sent a big warning to other teams in the NFL.

“We’re going to do this thing again. We’re going to keep this thing rolling. This is a great award, but I go back to camp next Tuesday. It was an incredible season. There was many ups, many downs. I appreciate my teammates, my coaches, the guys that are here. They make me look good.”

Mahomes thanked his family and especially the fans. That’s why he promised them another championship run. “I’m glad that all that hard work is paying off. I truly believe Chiefs Kingdom is the best fan base in the world. Sorry to all the athletes out here. So, I’ll start back next week.”