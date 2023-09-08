Reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs were defeated by the Detroit Lions in the opening game of the 2023 NFL season. Travis Kelce was ruled out shortly before the game, and it proved costly for Patrick Mahomes.

The two-time MVP and Super Bowl winner tried to get things going without his star partner, but failed to find with other playmakers the same chemistry he has with the tight end.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling put up the best numbers among the wideouts, and he only had 48 yards. After the loss, Mahomes admitted Kelce’s injury is a huge blow but said he’ll need the wide receivers to turn up their game even with Kelce on the field.

Patrick Mahomes urges Chiefs WR to step up

“You’re losing one of the best — I think, the best — tight ends of all time,” Mahomes said, via Tod Palmer of KSHB. “It’s going to have an impact on the game.

“But other guys have to step up, and they’re going to have to step up in moments because I’m sure there are times he’ll get doubled. So, we’re just going to have to rely on these other guys that are young and talented to step up and make plays, and I think they will.”

