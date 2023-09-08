Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in the last four years. Though many experts believe they’re close of becoming a new dynasty, it won’t be an easy road.

It’s a massive challenge as the last team to do it were the New England Patriots twenty years ago. The defending champions always get the best of their rivals week after week and this won’t be the exception.

The Detroit Lions showed it to the NFL with a shocking 21-20 victory at Arrowhead Stadium in the opener. In that game, wide receiver Kadarius Toney was severely criticized after dropping two key passes.

Patrick Mahomes believes in Kadarius Toney

The Kansas City Chiefs really struggled on offense with the absence of Travis Kelce during the loss against the Lions. Furthermore, Andy Reid realized it’s not going to be that easy to replace a veteran presence like JuJu Smith-Schuster who went to the Patriots.

The Chiefs had everything under control in the second half, but a dropped pass by Kadarius Toney brought back the Lions with an interception returned for a touchdown by Brian Branch.

Then, in the final minutes of the game, Patrick Mahomes was leading a winning drive when, incredibly, Toney dropped another pass which should have been an easy first down. That’s why the wide receiver became a hot topic on social media. Nevertheless, Mahomes got his back.

“I have trust in him. He missed a lot of training camp and obviously he wanted to play and fought during rehab hard so he could play. Stuff’s not always going to go your way.”

According to Mahomes, there’s no need to take drastic measures about Toney. “Obviously, he would’ve wanted to catch a few of those in the game, but I’ve trusted he’s going to be that guy that I go to in those crucial moments. He’s going to make the catch and win us some games like he did last year. So, we’re going to continue to work him in, get him more and more reps, and I’m sure that those drops will kind of disappear.”