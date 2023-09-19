The New England Patriots hosted the Miami Dolphins for an exciting Sunday Night Football divisional clash. Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season promised an exciting matchup.

Unfortunately, the home team wasn’t able to get the job done vs. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ high-octane offense, but that’s not even the most important piece of news of this day.

According to a report by NBC 10, a New England Patriots fan died inside of Gillette Stadium during Sunday night’s clash, confirming the rumors spread by fans on social media.

53-Year-Old Patriots Fan Dies At Gillette Stadium

“We looked up and we just saw a bunch of people standing around in an area in there… a lot of people that were standing around, were filming with their phones,” said Keith Noonan, who was in attendance.

Apparently, a call around 11:00 pm (ET) confirmed that a man had suffered from a medical episode during the game. Several fans had shared some clips on Twitter (X).

The man was identified as 53-year-old Dale Mooney of Nemarket, New Hampshire. Thus far, neither the team nor the league have released statements about this tragic news.