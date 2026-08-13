Patriots vs Colts: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 13, 2026

The New England Patriots host the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Preseason, with both teams looking to evaluate key players ahead of the regular season. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts Tournament NFL Preseason Date Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT TV Channels The CW Live Stream NFL+, Fubo

How to watch Patriots vs Colts in the USA

The New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts preseason game will be available on The CW in select local markets. For streaming, the game can be watched through NFL+ and Fubo.

Can I watch Patriots vs Colts for free?

Yes, Fubo is offering a 5-day free trial that can be used to watch Patriots vs. Colts without paying upfront. The platform’s game listing specifically advertises the matchup with a free trial, although regional restrictions may apply.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Patriots vs. Colts preseason opener is less about the final score and more about evaluating the players competing for roster spots and roles ahead of the 2026 regular season. The two teams already shared the field during a joint practice on Tuesday.

One of the biggest storylines will be the quarterback situation, although Drake Maye and Daniel Jones are both expected to sit out. Maye is coming off a season in which he finished second in NFL MVP voting, while Jones is returning from the torn Achilles that ended his 2025 campaign.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots (Source: Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

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Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen said he does not want to take chances with Jones in the preseason, while Patriots coach Mike Vrabel indicated Maye would also get the night off.

That puts the spotlight on the players behind the starters. For New England, Tommy DeVito and the team’s young offensive players are expected to handle significant work, with wide receivers Kyle Williams and Efton Chism among those looking to strengthen their cases.

The Patriots also have important roster battles at running back, offensive line, edge rusher and cornerback, making the preseason opener an important evaluation opportunity.

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What time is the Patriots vs Colts match?

The Patriots vs Colts game kicks off Thursday, August 13, at 7:30 PM ET at Gillette Stadium. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times: