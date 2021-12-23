For the first time since drafting Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks will finish the NFL season with a losing record. More than that, some believe that this could be the beginning of the end of their project.

Wilson was rumored to leave before the start of the season and it doesn't seem like the front office or coaching staff have done anything to prove that they can put him in a position to succeed in the foreseeable future.

Even if he's not playing well right now, he's still a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and one of the biggest dual-threats in the league. That's why Pete Carroll had his back and claimed that the team's struggles go way past him.

Pete Carroll Says Seahawks Need To Do Everything Better

“We’ve got to be better in all phases. It’s the first thing. And it’s not just one guy,” Carroll said, per ProFootballTalk. “But I know that it took Russ time to get back after the time off and it wasn’t quite the same. He could still play and do well and do lots of things but he just had to work his way through it. I think it’s a little bit of everything. You know, we got to get to be better in all ways. I think it’s been a challenge in that regard, physically.”

“It has been frustrating because we feel like we have parts that can get this done, but the consistency just hasn’t been there. There’s been a real common theme and that’s been that third down stuff that’s been a factor,” the coach added.

Carroll Says Russell Wilson Is Fine

Carroll shut down the narrative of Wilson still being hurt. He claimed that he's doing everything they need from him in practice and that he just needs to get back to his best and it has nothing to do with health:

“Everything we see and what Russ is reporting too is that he feels fine. He really does feel fine,” Carroll said. “He’s working hard in practice. He doesn’t miss a rep. He’s doing everything that he normally does. His warm-ups are now totally complete. All of that. This is a finely tuned athlete that’s still got a finger in his throwing hand that is on the rebound. I’m not trying to give him an excuse and he would never want that. He feels like he’s fine. But the fact remains he’s still got to deal with that. But he’s not showing any signs of it. We don’t see anything in practice or in any of his turns that he takes. And so I go with what Russ says. Russ feels fine.”

Even if Wilson doesn't want to leave, it seems like a change of scenery is imminent at this point, and it will be the only way that both the franchise and their superstar can make the most of this terrible situation.