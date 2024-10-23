Raiders' Maxx Crosby sends heartfelt message to Davante Adams following his departure to the Jets

The arrival of Davante Adams to the New York Jets has been the talk of the NFL in recent weeks. His former teammate with the Las Vegas Raiders, Maxx Crosby, dedicated a heartfelt message to the WR.

Without a doubt, Davante Adams‘ departure from the Las Vegas Raiders has been one of the biggest stories in recent weeks. Countless teams expressed interest in the WR, but his destination would be alongside Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets. Maxx Crosby, a key figure for the Raiders, shared some heartfelt words for his now-former teammate.

In his recent podcast, the talented DE from the Raiders spoke candidly about his feelings for Adams and made it clear what he thinks about his departure to New York: “You know ‘Te is my twin, my brother,” Maxx Crosby said.

“Regardless of how everything ended I still love him, that’s my guy. I always wish him the best regardless of where he’s at, we’re locked in for life. I was at his daughter’s birthday party a couple weeks ago. His family is like my family, and I know for him he wants to be the best at what he does, and he doesn’t have the most time. So he made that decision…” the DE continued.

Finally Crosby concluded: “He’s a grown man, and you’ve got to make decisions. So I wish him the best, I know he’s in New York, he’s back with Aaron, for me at the end of the day I want to see him succeed.”

Davante Adams #17 and Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders meet before the game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Davante Adams arrived in New York just a few days ago and made his official debut in the Jets’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers as visitors last weekend.

Is Crosby also leaving the Raiders?

As the trade deadline approaches in the NFL, rumors regarding the departures of certain players from their franchises have also surrounded DE Maxx Crosby, with links to teams like the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, among others.

Regarding this situation, it was the player himself who stepped forward to clarify his status and what will happen moving forward: “Honestly, it’s crazy, bro,” Crosby said.

“Last year, there was some trade talk. That’s when I feel like it kind of started, the ‘Send me to Detroit,’ their fan base was all over me. They’ve started a whole pandemonium, a whole movement. I’m sitting here innocently and just doing what I do. I feel like, you know, I’m — I have to address it with my teammates. I’m like, ‘I’m not trying to leave.’ I know it’s a (expletive) business; I don’t have 100 percent control of all that, but I’ll say it loud and (expletive) clear: I want to be a Raider.” the DE finally stated.

