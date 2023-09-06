Jimmy Garoppolo joined the Las Vegas Raiders as a free agent after his six-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers. While he has a history of winning games, his injury proneness has been a significant concern.

In 2022 Garoppolo completed 67.2 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,437 yards. He finished with 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions. However, his season was cut short, playing only 11 games due to a broken left foot.

Despite the numerous injury setbacks the quarterback has faced during his career, Garoppolo now appears to be back in good health and ready to lead the Raiders as they aim to bounce back after a dreadful season.

Raiders Gain Cap Space by Restructuring Garoppolo’s Contract

Garoppolo’s decision to sign with the Raiders was partially due to reuniting with his former Patriots offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels. But the team included some contract protections in case he didn’t pass his physical following a foot offseason surgery. Garoppolo

Recent news has added a twist to his Raiders journey. As reported by Field Yates of ESPN, the team has unexpectedly restructured Garoppolo’s contract to create a staggering $17 million in salary-cap space.

This move makes it challenging to part ways with him after just one season, potentially tying the Raiders to him for at least two years. Garoppolo had signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract with the Raiders during the offseason, with $33,750,000 fully guaranteed at signing.

How Old Is Jimmy Garoppolo?

Jimmy Garoppolo is 31 years old.