The Los Angeles Rams pulled off an unexpected victory in Week 1 as they defeated the Seattle Seahawks. Their favorable result was particularly impressive considering the absence of Cooper Kupp in the lineup.

The Rams executed their game plan built on a strong running game to perfection. Their 31-13 victory was boosted by Kyren Williams leading with two rushing touchdowns, while Cam Akers added another one.

Moreover, the passing game also delivered despite having Matthew Stafford throwing to a receiving corps full of unproven players. Puka Nacua contributed significantly by catching 10 passes for 119 yards, and Tutu Atwell contributed six receptions for 119 yards.

Cooper Kupp May Return Soon to the Rams

The emergence of capable receivers took some pressure off the team. However, it’s undeniable that Kupp’s presence significantly bolsters the offense. Unfortunately, he had been placed on the injured reserve before the season began due to a hamstring injury. Head coach Sean McVay recently provided an update on his potential return.

McVay said in the recent press conference: “The reason that we put him on IR was so that, you know that if it’s going to be those four weeks that he’s mandated to be able to miss, and then we can take him off of the IR and be available for that fifth week, that was the reason that we made that decision that we did.”

As a result of the decision to place him on the injured list, Kupp is slated to miss the upcoming matchups against the San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Indianapolis Colts. If the projection McVay made is correct, his anticipated return to action is set for Week 5 when the Rams confront the Philadelphia Eagles.

How Old Is Cooper Kupp?

Cooper Kupp is 30 years old.