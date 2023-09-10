After winning the Super Bowl two years ago, the Los Angeles Rams had all the pieces to dominate in the NFL for years. Suddenly, everything has changed and they’re in the middle of a huge crisis.

In 2022, the Rams finished with a 5-12 record and weren’t able to defend the title. Matthew Stafford was injured most of the year and Baker Mayfield couldn’t deliver a final push.

The big problem for Sean McVay is the NFC West just got a lot tougher. The San Francisco 49ers are clear favorites to win the division and the Seattle Seahawks were revamped by Geno Smith. Now, it’s going to be worse for the Rams.

Cooper Kupp goes to injured reserve

Cooper Kupp suffered a hamstring on August 1 at practice. At first, the Los Angeles Rams were optimistic he would be ready for the start of a new season. Then, an unexpected setback occurred.

In just a few days, things slowly got complicated. Sean McVay wasn’t confident at all and started to hint Kupp’s problem could be serious. His worst fears have been confirmed.

This Saturday, just one day before the the opener against the Seahawks, Cooper Kupp has been officially place on injured reserve. This means he is out for the first four games of the regular season.

So, after the announcement, the star wide receiver will miss at least 12 consecutive games for the Rams dating back to 2022. Los Angeles will have a very tough task without him facing Seattle, 49ers, Bengals and Colts.