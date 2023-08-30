NFL teams engaged in an intriguing round of kicker changes on Tuesday, the deadline for them to reduce their rosters to 53. While reports from The Athletic indicated that the Los Angeles Rams were in trade discussions, they finalized their new acquisition on Wednesday.

Numerous teams executed trades in their quest to secure starting kickers. One significant move involved the Tennessee Titans, who traded with the New England Patriots to acquire Nick Folk. Notably, the Titans weren’t alone in this shuffle.

The Denver Broncos also participated by trading for Wil Lutz from the New Orleans Saints, reuniting him with his former coach at the Saints, Sean Payton. Los Angeles was the latest team to find a new kicker in Brett Maher, a former Cowboys that had just been released by the Broncos.

Rams Sign Free Agent Kicker Brett Maher

The Rams found themselves with an empty slot at the kicking position when they officially set their roster. However, it only took one day for them to reach an agreement with their new free agent acquisition.

The choice was a veteran kicker to ensure some certainty. As reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Maher was the player they signed. They were left without a kicking option after undrafted rookie Tanner Brown wasn’t able to win the job.

Maher is coming off a successful performance with the Dallas Cowboys last season. Converting 1 of 6 extra points during the postseason led to his departure, but he also made 9-11 attempts in field goals from over 50 yards in 2022.

How Old is Brett Maher?

Brett Maher is 33 years old.