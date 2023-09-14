The San Francisco 49ers found a hidden gem in Brock Purdy last year. Now, the quarterback could make history again when he faces Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.

Last year, the 49ers utilized four different quarterbacks. Towards the end of the regular season, they entrusted the offense to Brock Purdy, who was chosen as Mr. Irrelevant with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

However, Purdy proved to everyone that the nickname doesn’t suit him well. He won the competition against Trey Lance and Sam Darnold to become the team’s starting quarterback this year, and the expectations regarding what he could achieve continue to rise.

How many times has a 1st overall pick faced a Mr. Irrelevant in the history of the NFL?

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season will feature an enticing matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, both competing in the NFC West. Both teams hold a 1-0 record and aim to remain undefeated for at least one more week.

In addition to the rivalry between these teams, another intriguing aspect of this game is the matchup between Matthew Stafford and Brock Purdy. Both are highly talented quarterbacks, but they entered the league in very different ways.

Stafford was chosen as the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, while Purdy was selected as Mr. Irrelevant, the final pick, in 2022. This matchup marks a unique circumstance with both starting quarterbacks, as the league has never seen this situation before.