Even though he's about to play in Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams, Von Miller sent a message to Broncos fans. Here's what the outside linebacker had to say about his departure from Denver.

Three years later, the Los Angeles Rams have made it to the Super Bowl again. A lot has passed since then and, although some things - like Sean McVay at the head coaching position - remain the same, many changes were made.

It wasn't just the blockbuster trade for Matthew Stafford, nor the signing of Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams have also strengthened themselves when they traded with the Denver Broncos for franchise icon Von Miller.

The outside linebacker had Super Bowl experience and multiple seasons of double-digit sacks. Miller and Los Angeles are now a step away from winning the Vince Lombardi trophy together, but it looks like he never really wanted to leave the Broncos.

Von Miller gets brutally honest on leaving Broncos to join Rams

“I didn’t want to leave, if it was up to me I’d still be in Denver,” Miller said on Monday at Super Bowl Media Day, as quoted by The Denver Post. “This wasn’t my choice. I always wanted to be a Denver Bronco forever. I’ll always be a Denver Bronco forever. I’m just here working in L.A. right now."

Miller was traded on November 1st, 2021, for second and third-round draft picks. And according to him, it wasn't his choice. If it was for Miller, he would have extended his 11-year stint in Denver and stay with his family.

“That was one of the toughest things I had to do, was to leave my first-born son in Denver and come here,” Miller said. “But it’s just the nature of my sport... It will always be love (for Denver). I will always have Orange and Blue in my blood. I will always be a Coloradoan … I will always be a Denver Bronco."

Von Miller sees Tom Brady things in Joe Burrow

But as much as he would have liked to stay in Denver, there's a fascinating challenge ahead of Miller in Los Angeles. On Sunday, Feb. 13, they'll take on the Cincinnati Bengals with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the line. And Miller not only believes that Joe Burrow is the man to watch, but also said that he reminds him of Tom Brady.

"It's the Joe Burrow show. Don't forget it now. This guy is the real deal," Miller said to SiriusXM Radio, per CBS Sports. "I don't like making comparisons to anybody else. Joe Burrow is his own guy, but you definitely see shades of Tom Brady in this guy."

"The moment is definitely not too big for him," Miller added. "He's shaken off sacks, he's thrown the ball downfield. They have a crazy team, man. We definitely don't want to fall into the trap of what they've done in the past. They're gonna come ready to play and we're gonna come ready to play as well."