Rashid Shaheed reveals his plans with Seahawks after blockbuster trade

The Seattle Seahawks were the perfect example of “the rich got richer” ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline. The NFC West franchise, already sitting at 6-2, added a terrific wide receiver to a room that already had Jaxon Smith-Njigba, one of the best players in his position, and the veteran Cooper Kupp.

Quarterback Sam Darnold received one more weapon to terrorize opposing offenses: Rashid Shaheed. The receiver arrived from New Orleans, as he was one of several potential trade chips for the Saints. In nine games this season, Shaheed has posted 44 receptions for 499 yards and two touchdowns.

The four-year veteran is on track to record his best season in the league, and the Seahawks are excited to see him on the field. According to the Weber State product, fans should get used to seeing him at Lumen Field.

Rashid Shaheed details plans with Seahawks

Shaheed made it clear he wants to stay in Seattle as soon as he landed in the city.

“I’m here to stay, man. We can figure something out after the season end,” he said on Wednesday, via FOX13 Seattle.

Shaheed will be an unrestricted free agent after this campaign. However, he’s not planning to go somewhere else anytime soon.

Reuniting with former Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak might have played a role in Shaheed’s desire to stay with the Seahawks.

“Super glad to be connected back with him,” Shaheed said of his reunion with Kubiak. “He’s familiar with me. He knows my strengths, and I know what his mindset is going into games. And you know, shouldn’t be too hard to get acclimated with him, just find my role in the offense.”

Seattle added more firepower to an offense that plays at a high level. They could be really dangerous if all the pieces click and Sam Darnold continues to shine under center.

