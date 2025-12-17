Kevin Stefanski was very clear in stating that Shedeur Sanders has not been affected after a tough loss with the Cleveland Browns against the Chicago Bears. In fact, the head coach gave his young quarterback some great advice that could help him for the rest of his NFL career.

“He’s got the same attitude every single day, which you expect from quarterbacks. In this league, you have to be able to turn the page after a loss. You got to be able to turn the page after a win. You can’t take that previous game with you and I think he does a great job of that.”

Sanders will face a very challenging end to the regular season, going up against rivals like the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s a key audition, especially considering that the Browns could have a high pick in the next draft and might look to address the quarterback position again.

Will Shedeur Sanders be the starting QB for the Browns?

Shedeur Sanders will be the starting quarterback for the Browns for the remainder of the 2025 season. Kevin Stefanski confirmed a few weeks ago that the rookie had earned that privilege with his performances.

Will Shedeur Sanders remain the Browns starter next season?

It’s not known whether Shedeur Sanders will be the Browns’ starter next season. It’s important to remember that Dillon Gabriel is also on the roster, so 2026 could be an open competition. In a key factor, the team’s front office has amassed a large amount of draft capital, and in certain scenarios, Fernando Mendoza could be an option for the future.

