Yankees rumors: Pitcher reportedly granted permission to explore overseas opportunities

In their ongoing pursuit to bolster the roster for the upcoming season, the New York Yankees have reportedly made a significant decision concerning a pitcher from last year’s lineup. With various names emerging as potential additions, the organization appears to be making room for these new players to join the squad next season.

As reported by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, pitcher Allan Winans has been granted permission to pursue opportunities overseas. This suggests that, should a viable opportunity present itself, the team is willing to facilitate his move, as Winans reportedly seeks a new environment to continue his career.

Winans’ tenure with the Yankees lasted just one season, during which he was unable to fully showcase his talent on the mound, largely due to limited playing time. He participated in only three games during the 2025 MLB season, highlighting the challenges he faced in making a significant impact.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Throughout those three appearances with the Yankees, Winans allowed 11 hits, 13 runs, 2 home runs, and 3 bases on balls, while recording 6 strikeouts. Although he is set to reach free agency in 2032, he remains arbitration-eligible through 2026.

Allan Winans #62 of the New York Yankees pitches.

Advertisement

Yankees’ reported list of interested players

With the Yankees seemingly willing to allow Winans to explore opportunities with other MLB franchises, his potential departure could create space for the Bronx Bombers to engage in deals with other available players during the offseason.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Former NY Yankees and Red Sox player reportedly on Phillies’ radar for next season

Cody Bellinger, OF/1B – Top Priority

Kyle Tucker, OF – Primary Target

Tatsuya Imai, SP – High Interest

Michael King, SP – Rumored Reunion

Michael Kopech, RP – Bullpen Depth

Bo Bichette, SS (Blue Jays)

Steven Kwan, OF (Guardians)

Freddy Peralta, SP (Brewers)

Sandy Alcantara, SP (Marlins)

Kazuma Okamoto, 3B/1B

Munetaka Murakami, 3B/1B

Advertisement

Given this scenario, Yankees fans eagerly anticipate the potential new players joining the roster for the upcoming season. With Winans poised to depart, the organization is prepared to accommodate others who can enhance the team’s performance.

SurveyWhich player are the Yankees going to sign for the next season? Which player are the Yankees going to sign for the next season? already voted 0 people

Advertisement