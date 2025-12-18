Trending topics:
MLB

Yankees rumors: Pitcher reportedly granted permission to explore overseas opportunities

The New York Yankees fanbase is currently expressing concern about the team's offseason additions, especially in light of a circulating rumor involving one of their pitchers who has been granted permission to explore opportunities overseas.

By Santiago Tovar

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on.
In their ongoing pursuit to bolster the roster for the upcoming season, the New York Yankees have reportedly made a significant decision concerning a pitcher from last year’s lineup. With various names emerging as potential additions, the organization appears to be making room for these new players to join the squad next season.

As reported by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, pitcher Allan Winans has been granted permission to pursue opportunities overseas. This suggests that, should a viable opportunity present itself, the team is willing to facilitate his move, as Winans reportedly seeks a new environment to continue his career.

Winans’ tenure with the Yankees lasted just one season, during which he was unable to fully showcase his talent on the mound, largely due to limited playing time. He participated in only three games during the 2025 MLB season, highlighting the challenges he faced in making a significant impact.

Throughout those three appearances with the Yankees, Winans allowed 11 hits, 13 runs, 2 home runs, and 3 bases on balls, while recording 6 strikeouts. Although he is set to reach free agency in 2032, he remains arbitration-eligible through 2026.

Allan Winans pitching

Allan Winans #62 of the New York Yankees pitches.

Yankees’ reported list of interested players

With the Yankees seemingly willing to allow Winans to explore opportunities with other MLB franchises, his potential departure could create space for the Bronx Bombers to engage in deals with other available players during the offseason.

  • Cody Bellinger, OF/1B – Top Priority
  • Kyle Tucker, OF – Primary Target
  • Tatsuya Imai, SP – High Interest
  • Michael King, SP – Rumored Reunion
  • Michael Kopech, RP – Bullpen Depth
  • Bo Bichette, SS (Blue Jays)
  • Steven Kwan, OF (Guardians)
  • Freddy Peralta, SP (Brewers)
  • Sandy Alcantara, SP (Marlins)
  • Kazuma Okamoto, 3B/1B
  • Munetaka Murakami, 3B/1B
Given this scenario, Yankees fans eagerly anticipate the potential new players joining the roster for the upcoming season. With Winans poised to depart, the organization is prepared to accommodate others who can enhance the team’s performance.

