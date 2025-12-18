Phillies’ Dave Dombrowski confirms team main focus after Kyle Schwarber re-sign, Cody Bellinger pursuit

The Philadelphia Phillies have made significant moves this offseason, re‑signing Kyle Schwarber and reportedly pursuing top free agent Cody Bellinger to bolster their lineup. However, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski emphasized that securing the team’s key targets remains the primary focus heading into the 2026 MLB season.

Yet one major piece remains unresolved: the catcher position. J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia’s starting catcher since 2019, became a free agent after the 2025 season and is the team’s primary target to re-sign.

Dombrowski emphasized the importance of the position during a recent Zoom call. “Catcher is really our main focus,” he said, highlighting the urgency to finalize the backstop situation before the season begins.

How crucial is J.T. Realmuto to the Phillies?

Realmuto, entering his age‑35 season in 2026, has seen a slight decline at the plate, but his durability, defensive skills, and leadership remain highly valued.

His stability behind the dish is something the Phillies’ staff relies on, a point echoed by Dombrowski: “We consistently talk about trying to sign J.T., and we remain that way. But we haven’t been able to get it done so far.”

J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after a run. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

What’s next for Philadelphia’s roster?

Amid Realmuto discussions, Dombrowski also mentioned left-hander Ranger Suárez as a potential free-agent target and noted the ongoing need for possibly one more bullpen arm. Still, neither appears as immediate a concern as the catcher situation.

Other than catcher, the Phillies appear largely set across their everyday positions. While the club continues to be linked to impact names on the market, including Cody Bellinger, Dombrowski made it clear that stabilizing the catching position takes priority.