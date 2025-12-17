Aaron Rodgers confirmed that, a month after his left wrist injury, he is still not fully recovered. However, the quarterback says he could be close to playing without protection to keep helping the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“It’s still not a 100%. I’m having battles with the training staff, happy battles not knockdown drag-out battles, trying to feel more normal. To go through practices without anything on my wrist. I’m still not without some pain with certain movements, but I’m trying to get the strength back in all those little muscles that have been unused for a number of weeks.”

The Steelers secured a crucial victory last Monday over the Miami Dolphins, and suddenly, some experts have suggested that with performances like this, they could have a chance to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. There’s still a long way to go for that.

What was the injury of Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers suffered a fracture in his left wrist during Week 11 against the Bengals that caused him to miss the next game between the Steelers and the Bears. However, the quarterback returned to face the Bills, Ravens, and Dolphins, with a record of two wins and one loss.

“It’s a work in progress. Last week, it was obviously just a pad on top of it. Not sure what this week’s going to be, but hopefully at some point there’s not going to be anything on my wrist.“

Now, as the veteran expected when signing with the Steelers, Rodgers has the opportunity to play meaningful games in December, aiming for an unlikely but possible Super Bowl run.

Can the Pittsburgh Steelers make the playoffs?

The Pittsburgh Steelers can make the playoffs if they win all their games or through various combinations involving the Baltimore Ravens. The most important thing is that they control their own destiny to clinch a berth for the postseason.

The Steelers have an 8-6 record and hold the tiebreaker over the Ravens, who are 7-7, but they still have a matchup against each other in Week 18. The key could be Baltimore’s brutal schedule which includes the Patriots and Packers.