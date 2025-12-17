Red Sox receive clear message from 2x MLB All-Star amid longshot NY Yankees, Dodgers rumors

The Boston Red Sox have emerged as the frontrunners for former Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette. However, the organization in Mass. faces competition from other clubs like the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, who are weighing their options on the two-time All-Star in MLB.

After his three-year, $33.6 million contract with the Blue Jays came to an end, Bichette has become an unrestricted free agent in MLB. However, most teams have shown concerns about the 27-year-old’s ability to play the shortstop position. Instead, the Red Sox and other potential suitors—with the Yankees and Dodgers among them—hoped he’d consider switching his place on the field.

According to the latest reports in Major League Baseball, the two-time All-Star selection has accepted those terms and is now willing to play another position for his next team in the league.

According to insider Mark Feinsand, Bichette is now telling teams he is willing to switch his position to become a second baseman during the 2026 MLB season. Whether that’s just what the Red Sox hoped to hear—or the scale-tilting factor needed to convince the Dodgers or Yankees—remains to be seen..

Bo Bichette played 2B against the LA Dodgers in the 2025 World Series

Bichette had his first experience at 2B

When the World Series is on the line, MLB players will go any distance to bring the hardware home. Though the Blue Jays ultimately came up short of hoisting their third championship, it certainly wasn’t for a lack of effort.

Bichette was asked to play second base during the decisive round against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he made quite a lasting impression. Such was his impact at 2B that he is now using it as leverage in negotiations amid a busy offseason and a pending free agency decision.

The numbers behind Bichette’s year

During the 2025 MLB season, Bichette put together a mixed bag of strong outings and some shaky moments. Such polarized opinions on his game help explain why he remains unsigned, as the rest of the league continues to evaluate what to make of him and whether signing the Orlando native is an investment worth their while.

Bichette finished the campaign with 181 hits, 78 runs, 18 home runs, 94 runs batted in, and four stolen bases. Moreover, he posted a 3.5 WAR, .357 OBP, .483 SLG, and .840 OPS.

