Is Davante Adams playing tonight for Rams vs Seahawks on TNF in 2025 NFL Week 16?

Thursday Night Football of Week 16 presents a must-watch game between the two best teams in the NFC. The Los Angeles Rams visit the Seattle Seahawks but there is one huge doubt: will wide receiver Davante Adams play tonight?

According to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, Adams has been labeled as doubtful for tonight’s game vs. the Seahawks. He hasn’t practiced all week due to a hamstring injury that has lingered Adams throughout the season.

The Seahawks would love it if Adams indeed doesn’t play. After all, Adams leads the NFL in touchdowns with 14. Not having to stop him is as good as a relief as it gets for Seattle. In fact, the Seahawks already suffered the Adams effect as he already scored against them.

Tutu Atwell is the next man up

Atwell is in his fifth year as an NFL pro. His relevance in this team has been going downhill since Adams arrived. The 2024 season was his best with 562 yards and 42 receptions. This season, the 26-year-old has only played seven games and has only five catches for 173 yards. However, with Adams doubtful, if he doesn’t play, Atwell will have the chance to shine once again.

Tutu Atwell #5 of the Los Angeles Rams

Atwell is actually a very decent wideout. Of course, he is not Davante Adams, but he is a really good weapon, too. To be fair with Atwell, while he has only five receptions, he is averaging a career-high 34.6 yards per catch, including a league-leading longest reception with 88 yards.

Stafford also has other weapons

Matthew Stafford‘s primary weapon is of course, Puka Nacua. However, the Rams have a plethora of different weapons to exploit. The QB will also have Atwell, yes, but it doesn’t stop there.

The running game with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum is becoming more and more effective. Also, the Rams have Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen, and Terrance Ferguson as tight ends and they all are very talented.