Report: Lionel Messi’s Argentina have opponent set for friendly after 2026 Finalissima vs Spain

Lionel Messi‘s Argentina already have a clear roadmap for 2026, beginning with the Finalissima against Spain with a confirmed date and venue. However, as they prepare for the World Cup, the reigning champions also line up additional preparation, including a confirmed international friendly.

According to Nani Senra, Argentina face Qatar in a friendly match on March 31, just days after the Finalissima against Spain. While the opponent may appear less demanding for the current world champions, the match follows an intense showdown against Spain that is expected to test the squad at the highest level.

The friendly is expected to be played in Qatar, allowing Argentina to remain in the same country after the Finalissima. The setting carries positive memories, as it is where they captured the World Cup title in 2022, a tournament that remains central to the identity of this generation.

These friendlies play a key role in measuring form and readiness ahead of the World Cup. Argentina are projected into Group J alongside Algeria, Austria, and Jordan, a group that appears manageable on paper, though history consistently shows that surprises are part of soccer.

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during a World Cup Qualifier match.

Argentina vs Qatar history

Argentina and Qatar met twice in official competition, with both matches ending in victories for Argentina. They won a pre-tournament friendly 3–0 and later defeated Qatar 2–0 in the group stage of the 2019 Copa America, with goals from Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero.

World Cup outlook favors Argentina

Argentina enter the World Cup group stage as favorites not only because they are the reigning world and continental champions, but also due to their consistency against teams from different confederations. Their position near the top of the FIFA rankings further reinforces that status.

Historically, Argentina faced European teams more than any other confederation, playing 59 matches with 24 wins, 16 draws, and 19 losses. In those games, they scored 84 goals and conceded 73, reflecting a competitive but balanced record against UEFA opposition.

Against African teams, Argentina played eight matches, recording six wins and two losses, with 12 goals scored and seven conceded. Versus Asian teams, they play five times and lose only once, scoring 10 goals and allowing just three, numbers that underline their strong historical performance ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

