Ravens News: HC John Harbaugh makes strong statement on Justin Tucker's current situation

The lack of accuracy in the 2024 NFL season from Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has raised concerns within the franchise. However, head coach John Harbaugh made something clear regarding the situation.

The loss this past weekend was not just another for the Baltimore Ravens. Not only because of how it unfolded, but also because it came against a divisional rival like the Steelers. Justin Tucker‘s lack of accuracy in key moments prevented John Harbaugh‘s squad from gaining an advantage. However, the head coach remains optimistic about his player’s performance.

With a current record of seven wins and four losses on the season, the game against Pittsburgh presented an important opportunity for the Ravens to solidify themselves as legitimate title contenders. Lamar Jackson and his teammates were unable to break through the opposing defense, and the key chances with field goals also went to waste.

Regarding this situation, the coach addressed it in a press conference, discussing how they plan to move forward with Tucker in order to improve his performance. “The best option right now is to get Justin [Tucker] back on point, because he’s fully capable of doing it,” head coach John Harbaugh said.

“[We] certainly haven’t lost any confidence in Justin Tucker. You saw that on the 54-yarder that we sent him out for, and he drilled it. So that’s the Justin Tucker that he wants to see [and] that we all want to see on every kick. He’s definitely our best option, and he’s going to make a lot of kicks – I really believe that – going forward. But it’s up to him. It’s up to him and the guys he works with every day to make those balls go straight,” he also added.

Kicker Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after missing a field goal against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Justin Tucker is one of the best players at his position in the league, even though he’s not having his best moment right now. Harbaugh knows the talent his kicker possesses and is confident he can get him back on track as soon as possible.

Will the Ravens replace Justin Tucker?

One of the questions surrounding Justin Tucker was whether the Ravens truly believed it was the right time to look for alternatives at the position by bringing in another player to the roster. Regarding this, Harbaugh made his stance clear.

“At this point? No. No, there’s no thought to that. You have to find that competition first if you’re going to be blunt about it. Where is that competition? That would be one thing. … Competition right now, at this time, no that’s not something we’d want for Justin. We just have to compete to get better and make those kicks,” the HC stated.

Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens kicks a field goal in the second quarter of a game Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

John Harbaugh makes important injury update

In what will undoubtedly be a challenging matchup for the Ravens as they visit SoFi Stadium to face the Chargers, Coach Harbaugh addressed the injury status of some of his players.

“[Michael Pierce] is on IR [Injured Reserve], so when he comes off IR, then you’ll know,” Harbaugh said. “But he’s working hard every day. He’s working hard every day to get healthy and get back out there, and he will be back this season,” the HC added.

Regarding the situation of talented cornerback Arthur Maulet, Harbaugh made something clear: “I don’t anticipate that one being Injured Reserve, at this point, so we’ll just have to see how it heals.”

Lastly, he addressed the situation of standout linebacker Roquan Smith. “No updates right now. We’re just monitoring it as we go here, and he’ll be working to get ready for the game,” the head coach said.

Baltimore Ravens upcoming matches

vs Los Angeles Chargers, November 25th

vs Philadelphia Eagles, December 1st

vs New York Giants, December 15th

vs Pittsburgh Steelers, December 21st

vs Houston Texans, December 25th

