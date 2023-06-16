A new NFL season is upon us, which why a new edition of EA Sports’ Madden is on the way. This year, Josh Allen will be the cover athlete. The popular videogame already released a teaser trailer, with the Buffalo Bills star outplaying the Baltimore Ravens‘ defense on the ground.

Allen forged a reputation for being one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the league, and this only reflects how much his popularity has increased in the last few years.

Ravens safety Marcus Williams, however, had something to say about the Madden 24 presentation. While he admits Allen is a talented signal-caller, Williams questioned the Bills star’s ability to get past opponents.

Marcus Williams says Madden 24 trailer exaggerates Allen’s running ability

“It’s kind of messed up… in the season last year, I think Patrick Queen hit him… I mean, Josh Allen is a good quarterback. But he’s not just running people over like that… that just doesn’t make no sense,” the 26-year-old told Good Morning Football.

Of course, even if graphics improve so much that sometimes it feels like you’re watching a live game, videogames continue to be just that. Either way, no matter if Allen runs over his opponents like that or not, the Bills quarterback definitely knows how to gain yards with his feet.