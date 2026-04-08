Regardless of his contract situation, Zay Flowers wants to stay with the Ravens

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s historic contract extension with the Seahawks has raised the bar for everyone. Zay Flowers knows he wants to measure up to his colleague, though he prefers to leave everything in the hands of his agents, with a clear preference to stay with the Baltimore Ravens.

“Congrats to him. He did that one,” he said via the team’s website. “I ain’t really paying attention to [my contract], if I’m being honest. I go train every day. I let my agents handle that. I don’t want to go nowhere else.”

Flowers, along with Rashod Bateman and Devontez Walker, will be the main passing weapons for Lamar Jackson. Can the Ravens keep him for the near future?

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What is Flowers’ contract situation?

Zay Flowers is currently entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, which will pay him a base salary of approximately $2.66 million for the 2026 season. As a former first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, his situation is stabilized by the Ravens’ reported decision to exercise his fifth-year option, locking him in for the 2027 season at a fully guaranteed salary of $27.3 million.

Zay Flowers #4 of the Baltimore Ravens.

While other receivers from his draft class have begun signing record-breaking extensions this offseason, Flowers has expressed his desire to remain in Baltimore long-term, though the team appears content to utilize the fifth-year option before committing to a massive multi-year extension.

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Flowers’ 2025 season

In 2025, Zay Flowers solidified his role as the Ravens‘ primary deep threat, finishing the regular season with a career-high 1,211 receiving yards and 86 receptions across 17 games. He averaged 14.1 yards per catch and hauled in 5 touchdowns, including a dominant 138-yard, 2-TD performance in the season finale. Additionally, Flowers contributed 62 rushing yards and one score on the ground, proving to be one of the most versatile playmakers in the league.