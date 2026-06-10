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Portugal vs Nigeria LIVE: Game is underway! (0-0)

Cristiano Ronaldo, in Leiria, will play against Nigeria his final friendly with Portugal ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the warmup.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the warmup.

Portugal will wrap up their preparations for the 2026 World Cup in Leiria, in what will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s farewell in front of his home crowd before the tournament. Although Nigeria is not playing in the World Cup, it presents an interesting challenge to fine-tune Roberto Martinez’s team.

[Watch Portugal vs Nigeria in the USA on Fubo]

The Portuguese come off a 2–1 home victory against Chile as well, and they aim to arrive in the best possible form for what lies ahead. Facing an African side is always a major challenge.

There are just a few days left until Portugal’s debut in the biggest soccer tournament in the world, and the anxiety is eased a bit with this international friendly. You can follow it live, minute by minute, here on Bolavip!

7' - The pitch does not look to be in good condition (0-0)

At times, the ball bounces unevenly.

5' - The flanks could be the key (0-0)

Semedo takes control of the right flank and looks to combine with his teammates. Nigeria also presses high.

2' - Portugal look to take control of the game (0-0)

With Cristiano Ronaldo as their leader, the hosts aim to take center stage.

0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

Portugal vs. Nigeria is underway. Follow the live minute-by-minute coverage with us here at Bolavip!

The national anthems are now being played in the stadium

With great respect, those present in the stadium listened to each of the national anthems before kickoff.

Nigeria absences

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are not playing for Nigeria today, as they have been rested.

Pre-match warm-up movements

The teams continue their pre-match warm-up movements as they prepare for kickoff in Leiria.

Portugal starting eleven confirmed

Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Gonçalo Inácio, Rúben Dias, Nelson Semedo; João Neves, Vitinha; Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, Francisco Trincao, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Maintaining the momentum

These are Portugal’s last five matches:

  • vs Chile, 2-1 (W) International friendly
  • vs USA, 2-0 (W) International friendly
  • vs Mexico, 0-0 (D) International friendly
  • vs Ireland, 0-2 (L) European qualifiers
  • vs Armenia, 9-1 (W) European qualifiers

Ideal temperature for a soccer match

At kickoff time, a temperature of around 68°F is expected, with completely clear skies.

The final thirty minutes before kickoff

Portugal’s presentation in front of their home fans is about to begin, and you can follow the live minute-by-minute coverage here on Bolavip!

The start of the match is slowly approaching

Very gradually, the Estádio Municipal de Leiria is filling with atmosphere, while the home crowd gathers to see off their players ahead of the World Cup.

Nigeria's XI for today’s clash

Coach Éric Chelle has decided to field this starting XI against Portugal.

Maduka Okoye; Christian Akpan, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi; Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru; Tochukwu Nnadi, Akor Adams, Moses Simon.

All-time record for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will play in his sixth World Cup, joining Lionel Messi and Guillermo Ochoa as the only players to achieve this milestone.

Nigeria will watch the World Cup as a spectator

While fighting for their last chance to reach the World Cup through the African playoffs, Nigeria lost on penalties to DR Congo and missed out on their final opportunity to qualify.

Home shirts are ready in the dressing room.

Portugal will wear their traditional home kit. Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the captain’s armband.

Are Portugal a contender for the title?

Many, including Germany’s Toni Kroos, consider Ronaldo’s Portugal among the favorites for the 2026 World Cup due to the amount of talent in their squad.

Argentina, Brazil, Spain, France, and also Germany are teams expected to push deep into the tournament.

All eyes on the World Cup for Portugal

Once this match is completed, Portugal turn their full attention to the upcoming World Cup. The team is part of Group K alongside Colombia, DR Congo, and Uzbekistan.

Head-to-head between Portugal and Nigeria!

The only previous meeting between the two teams dates back to November 17, 2022. In an international friendly, Portugal defeated Nigeria by a 4–0 scoreline.

Kickoff time!

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:45 PM (ET).

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing?

While awaiting official confirmation of the starting lineup, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play against Nigeria in his farewell appearance before his home crowd ahead of the World Cup.

Referees confirmed!

The referee appointed to officiate Portugal vs. Nigeria is Spanish official Mateo Busquets Ferrer. His assistant referees are Iñigo Prieto and Guadalupe Porras Ayuso, while Gustavo Correia serves as the fourth official.

The VAR is overseen by Valentín Gómez, with Raúl Martín González Francés serving as the AVAR.

Venue and how to watch!

The match will be played at the Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa, also known as Estádio Municipal de Leiria, which has a capacity of nearly 24,000 spectators.

In the United States, the match can be watched on FOX Soccer Plus. For streaming, it will be available via Fubo and ViX.

An interesting match between Portugal and Nigeria

Welcome to a new live blog here at Bolavip! On this occasion, Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo host Nigeria at home in their final friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

You can follow the live minute-by-minute coverage so you don’t miss a single detail of everything that happens in the match.

Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
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