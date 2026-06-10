Portugal vs Nigeria LIVE: Game is underway! (0-0)

Cristiano Ronaldo, in Leiria, will play against Nigeria his final friendly with Portugal ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Portugal will wrap up their preparations for the 2026 World Cup in Leiria, in what will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s farewell in front of his home crowd before the tournament. Although Nigeria is not playing in the World Cup, it presents an interesting challenge to fine-tune Roberto Martinez’s team.

[Watch Portugal vs Nigeria in the USA on Fubo]

The Portuguese come off a 2–1 home victory against Chile as well, and they aim to arrive in the best possible form for what lies ahead. Facing an African side is always a major challenge.

There are just a few days left until Portugal’s debut in the biggest soccer tournament in the world, and the anxiety is eased a bit with this international friendly. You can follow it live, minute by minute, here on Bolavip!