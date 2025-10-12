Is Zay Flowers playing today for Ravens against the Rams in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season?

John Harbaugh’s squad has been one of the biggest disappointments of the 2025 NFL season — not just statistically, but in terms of on-field performance as well. The offensive drop-off may be understandable given the absence of Lamar Jackson, who will also miss the matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. As a result, much of the team’s hope now rests on the shoulders of talented wide receiver Zay Flowers.

While there’s still no official confirmation, as the team’s website lists Flowers as “questionable,” all signs point to him taking the field in some capacity against the Rams. Even if not at full strength, the expectation is that he’ll be available for at least a limited number of snaps alongside his teammates.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared this intriguing update on the wide receiver’s status — one that has Ravens fans hopeful he could deliver a breakout performance at M&T Bank Stadium.

“Ravens WR Zay Flowers, questionable with a shoulder injury, is expected to play on Sunday, source said. He won’t be 100% and will likely play less than his normal allotment of snaps. But he should be good to go,” he reported via @RapSheet.

The impact of Flowers on the Ravens’ offense

Despite the Baltimore Ravens‘ early struggles, wide receiver Zay Flowers has emerged as the unequivocal top target, injecting vital playmaking ability into the offense.

Through five games, the Pro Bowler leads the team with 28 receptions on 36 targets, totaling 377 receiving yards and averaging a robust 13.5 yards per catch. His ability to rack up yardage after the catch and command volume, even in a run-heavy scheme, confirms his status as the unit’s key explosive weapon.

What injury is the WR dealing with?

Zay Flowers, who is tied for eighth in the NFL with 377 receiving yards, is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Rams due to a shoulder injury that limited him in practice all week.

While sources indicate the Pro Bowler is expected to play, he reportedly “won’t be 100%” and will likely see a reduced snap count, leaving a significant void for backup QB Cooper Rush to manage.

