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England vs Costa Rica LIVE: New kickoff time and confirmed lineups for 2026 pre-World Cup friendly!

England are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for their 2026 World Cup opener against Croatia, closing out their pre-tournament schedule with a crucial international friendly, which has a new kickoff time and has confirmed lineups, against Costa Rica. Follow every play, key highlight, and critical moment with our comprehensive live-blog coverage right here.

Marcus Rashford of England and Carlos Mora of Costa Rica.
© Richard Pelham and Andres Rot/Getty ImagesMarcus Rashford of England and Carlos Mora of Costa Rica.

England face their final test before kicking off their 2026 World Cup campaign against Croatia. The Three Lions will square off against Costa Rica in an international friendly, that has a new kickoff time and confirmed lineups, as they are using the matchup as a definitive tune-up before taking the pitch for their highly anticipated tournament opener on June 17.

[Watch England vs. Costa Rica live in the USA on Fubo]

Even though Costa Rica missed out on the upcoming World Cup showcase, Los Ticos have already shifted their focus to the 2030 cycle as their primary objective. They will use this high-profile clash to evaluate fresh talent and test new tactical variations for the challenges that lie ahead after the tournament in North America concludes.

Follow every minute of the action, critical plays, and key highlights with our comprehensive live-blog coverage right here at Bolavip US.

Costa Rica lineup

Costa Rica's starting XI: Patrick Sequeira; Shawn Johnson, Jeyland Mitchell, Fernan Faerron, Darril Araya; Aaron Salazar, Orlando Galo, Andrey Soto, Carlos Mora; Josimar Alcocer, Manfred Ugalde

New start time for the international friendly

According to England's official X account, the match will kick off now at 5 pm ET (2 pm PT) following a pitch inspection.

England lineup

England's starting XI: Jordan Pickford; Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, Reese James, Josh Stones; Ben Rice, Jude Bellingham, Elliot Anderson; Noni Madueke, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane.

Teams arrive at Inter&Co Stadium

Despite the weather conditions, both teams have arrived at Inter&Co Stadium and there is expectation regarding the time to play this international friendly.

Start time and how to watch

England vs Costa Rica was expected to be played at 4:00 PM ET (1:00 PM PT), but due to weather conditions, the start time has changed, and yet to be confirmed.

Watch this International friendly match between England and Costa Rica live in the USA on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, ViX.

An interesting match between England and Costa Rica

Welcome to a new live blog here at Bolavip! On this occasion, England and Costa Rica host Nigeria at home in their final friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

You can follow the live minute-by-minute coverage so you don’t miss a single detail of everything that happens in the match.

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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