England vs Costa Rica LIVE: New kickoff time and confirmed lineups for 2026 pre-World Cup friendly!

England are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for their 2026 World Cup opener against Croatia, closing out their pre-tournament schedule with a crucial international friendly, which has a new kickoff time and has confirmed lineups, against Costa Rica. Follow every play, key highlight, and critical moment with our comprehensive live-blog coverage right here.

England face their final test before kicking off their 2026 World Cup campaign against Croatia. The Three Lions will square off against Costa Rica in an international friendly, that has a new kickoff time and confirmed lineups, as they are using the matchup as a definitive tune-up before taking the pitch for their highly anticipated tournament opener on June 17.

[Watch England vs. Costa Rica live in the USA on Fubo]

Even though Costa Rica missed out on the upcoming World Cup showcase, Los Ticos have already shifted their focus to the 2030 cycle as their primary objective. They will use this high-profile clash to evaluate fresh talent and test new tactical variations for the challenges that lie ahead after the tournament in North America concludes.

Follow every minute of the action, critical plays, and key highlights with our comprehensive live-blog coverage right here at Bolavip US.