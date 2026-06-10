Portugal vs Nigeria: Confirmed lineups with Cristiano Ronaldo for 2026 pre-World Cup friendly

Portugal and Nigeria meet in Leiria in a final pre-World Cup friendly. Check out here the confirmed lineups, including Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese stars.

Portugal will play their final warmup match before the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they hosts Nigeria on June 10 in Leiria. Led by Cristiano Ronaldo and fresh off their UEFA Nations League triumph, the Portuguese enter the contest looking to fine-tune their squad ahead of their World Cup opener against DR Congo on June 17. Follow Portugal vs Nigeria with us for live updates and minute-by-minute coverage!

Roberto Martínez’s side arrives in strong form after defeating Chile 2-1 in their previous friendly thanks to goals from Gonçalo Guedes and Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese have won three of their last four matches and are widely viewed as one of the leading contenders to challenge for the World Cup title this summer.

Nigeria, meanwhile, will use the friendly as an opportunity to test themselves against elite opposition despite missing out on a World Cup spot. The Super Eagles reached the final stage of the African playoffs but fell short against DR Congo, extending their absence from the World Cup to a second consecutive edition.

Advertisement

Portugal’s confirmed lineup

Portugal are fielding a strong starting XI featuring several of their biggest stars. Cristiano Ronaldo is playing against Nigeria today as Martínez continues preparing his preferred lineup for the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal warms up with teammates. Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Portugal’s confirmed lineup: Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Gonçalo Inácio, Rúben Dias, Nelson Semedo; João Neves, Vitinha; Francisco Trincão, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Advertisement

Nigeria’s confirmed lineup

Nigeria may not be heading to the World Cup, but the squad still features several experienced players capable of challenging one of Europe’s strongest teams. The match provides an important opportunity to evaluate the group’s progress ahead of future international competitions.

SurveyWho will have the biggest impact for Portugal against Nigeria? Who will have the biggest impact for Portugal against Nigeria? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Nigeria’s confirmed lineup: Maduka Okoye; Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi; Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Tochukwu Nnadi, Christian Akpan; Moses Simon, Akor Adams.