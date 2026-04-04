Lamar Jackson wants Jadeveon Clowney back in Baltimore

Rumors surrounding Jadeveon Clowney being open to a potential return to the Baltimore Ravens have gained traction in recent days. When asked on X whether he’d be interested in the pass rusher’s return, Lamar Jackson didn’t hesitate, delivering a clear and concise response: “Definitely.”

Recently, Trey Hendrickson joined Jackson, providing a luxury reinforcement at that position on the field. The impact of Clowney’s potential arrival to the Ravens Flock could further boost the roster.

Last seen with the Dallas Cowboys, Jadeveon Clowney is also on the radar of two NFC North contenders: the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Where will he ultimately land for the upcoming NFL season?

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Clowney’s 2025 season

During the 2025 NFL season, Jadeveon Clowney proved to be a vital mid-season addition for the Dallas Cowboys after signing with the team in September. Despite appearing in only 13 games, the veteran edge rusher remained highly productive, recording 8.5 sacks, 41 combined tackles (24 solo), and 4 passes defended.

Jadeveon Clowney #42.

Clowney’s impact was particularly felt in the pass rush, where he generated 40 total pressures and forced one fumble. His season was highlighted by a dominant performance in the final week against the Giants, where he racked up 3.0 sacks and a forced fumble, solidifying his status as a top-tier defender even at 33 years old.

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His stint in Baltimore

Appearing in all 17 regular-season games in 2023, Clowney matched his career-high with 9.5 sacks and recorded 43 combined tackles, proving to be one of the most efficient veteran signings in the league. His disruptive presence was further highlighted by 19 quarterback hits, 5 passes defended, and 2 forced fumbles, providing the elite edge pressure necessary for Baltimore and Lamar Jackson to secure the AFC’s top seed.

Jadeveon Clowney #24 of the Baltimore Ravens.

Elite pass rushers for Lamar

Despite missing out on Maxx Crosby, the Baltimore Ravens have solidified their defensive front for the 2026 season. The pass rush is now spearheaded by elite veteran Trey Hendrickson, who serves as the primary edge threat alongside the interior dominance of Nnamdi Madubuike.

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This new-look unit will also rely on the continued growth of young talent like Tavius Robinson and Adisa Isaac, ensuring that Lamar Jackson is supported by a relentless and hungry group of rushers as they chase a championship.