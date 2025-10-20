Zay Flowers sends strong message to the Ravens defense after Lamar Jackson’s absence

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is not staying quiet as the team spirals at 1-5, a hole they are increasingly unlikely to climb out of. Flowers explicitly stated that the defense needs to perform better, regardless of whether quarterback Lamar Jackson is active.

The report of Flowers’ comments was shared by Jonas Shaffer on X: “Ravens WR Zay Flowers says the offense should be doing better, even with Lamar Jackson sidelined. ‘We’ve still got pieces. We’ve just got to put ‘em together.’“ It’s worth noting that the Ravens currently rank 32nd in the NFL defensively.

Over the last two games, the Ravens‘ defensive unit has allowed a combined 61 points, failing to secure a win since Week 2 when they held the Cleveland Browns to just 17 points.

In addition to challenging the defense, Flowers used the opportunity to apologize for his previous actions, specifically, rushing out of the locker room without speaking to reporters about his fumbles against the Rams. This had drawn heavy criticism, and he promised not to repeat the mistake.

How has Zay Flowers performed this Season?

Flowers leads the Ravens in receiving yards with 423. He is a crucial asset, though he has scored only one touchdown on his 34 receptions so far. His connection with Jackson was clear when the quarterback was healthy, and the situation has become more complicated for the offense in terms of scoring since Jackson‘s injury.

Now in his third season with the Ravens, Flowers has established himself as a valuable piece of the team. His assessment that the defense should be performing better holds merit, as the defense is less reliant on Jackson’s presence than the offensive line is.

