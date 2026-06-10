Patrick Mahomes’ contract details after QB receives historic extension from Chiefs

The Chiefs have made NFL history. After years of dominance and three Super Bowl titles, Patrick Mahomes has agreed to a record-setting contract adjustment.

The Chiefs have once again committed to Patrick Mahomes in a massive way, rewarding the franchise quarterback with a historic contract adjustment that further cements his future in Kansas City.

Mahomes has already delivered everything the Chiefs could have hoped for when they selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Since then, he has transformed the franchise into a perennial contender and helped bring three Super Bowl championships back to Kansas City.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the latest agreement is unlike anything the NFL has seen before. “Record deal: The Chiefs are adding two years to Patrick Mahomes’ contract, tying him to Kansas City through the 2033 season at a value of $504.75 million, making it the first NFL deal valued at over a half-billion dollars.”

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How much money will Patrick Mahomes earn with Kansas City Chiefs?

Patrick Mahomes will earn $64 million per year after his new deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Schefter explained the record numbers. “Mahomes can make up to $522.25 million through incentives and escalators. Beginning in 2027, when the new money begins, the deal averages $64 million per year, setting an NFL record for average annual value.”

The journey to this historic agreement began with one of the greatest bargains in modern NFL history. Mahomes entered the league in 2017 on a four-year rookie contract worth approximately $16.4 million.

While standard for a first-round quarterback, the deal quickly became one of the NFL’s best values as Mahomes developed into a superstar and led the Chiefs to multiple championships.

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In 2020, Kansas City rewarded him with an amazing 10-year, $450 million extension. Even though the deal shattered records at the time, many analysts viewed it as team-friendly because it provided long-term flexibility and helped the Chiefs manage the salary cap while continuing to build a championship roster around their franchise quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes’ contract compared to other NFL QB’s

Now, the Chiefs have adjusted that agreement once again to better reflect the modern quarterback market. The NFL’s financial landscape has changed dramatically in recent years, with Dak Prescott reaching the $60 million-per-year mark and other elite quarterbacks such as Joe Burrow and Josh Allen approaching or exceeding $55 million annually.

By revising Mahomes’ contract, the Chiefs ensure their most important player remains compensated in line with the league’s top quarterbacks while maintaining a partnership that has already produced one of the NFL’s greatest dynasties.