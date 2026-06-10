Why are Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman not playing today for Nigeria vs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal?

While Cristiano Ronaldo is leading Portugal in their final pre-World Cup friendly against Nigeria today, neither Victor Osimhen nor Ademola Lookman will suit up for the Super Eagles.

While Cristiano Ronaldo is starting for Portugal against Nigeria today, the Super Eagles’ lineup won’t be featuring Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman. Unlike Portugal, who will see CR7 participate in his sixth World Cup this summer, Nigeria decided to rest their stars as they haven’t qualified for the 2026 tournament.

Nigeria’s lineup against Portugal, instead, will feature other names who hope to contribute for the next World Cup Qualifying cycle: Maduka Okoye; Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi; Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Tochukwu Nnadi, Christian Akpan; Moses Simon, Akor Adams. Follow Portugal vs Nigeria live with us for updates and minute-by-minute coverage!

On the bench, the following players will hope to impress coach Eric Chelle: Francis Uzoho, Arthur Okonkwo; Abdullahi Bewene, Zaidu Sanusi, Emmanuel Fernandez; Frank Onyeka, Raphael Onyedika; Philip Otele, Terem Moffi, Paul Onuachu.

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Osimhen, Lookman have yet to play at a World Cup on the senior level

Once again, Osimhen is missing the World Cup as Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2026 edition. At 27, the Galatasaray star has yet to play at the senior global tournament, having made an impression as a youngster in the 2015 U-17 World Cup played in Chile.

Lookman, only a year older than Osimhen, is also waiting for his first senior World Cup appearance. Perhaps the 2030 edition sees the duo redeem themselves and put the country back on the map as Nigeria‘s last World Cup appearance to date came in 2018, when they suffered a group stage exit.

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Ronaldo starts ahead of sixth World Cup appearance

Ronaldo, on the other hand, is preparing to play in his sixth World Cup as he chases an unprecedented record. If he scores in the 2026 edition, CR7 will become the first player in tournament history to score in six different World Cups.

The fact that he’s already making a sixth appearance is also setting a record, one he’s sharing with Lionel Messi and Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. But the Portuguese needs just one goal to secure an exclusive record of his own.