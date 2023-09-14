The New England Patriots started their season on a shaky note but have demonstrated some improvement, particularly in their offensive performance. Their primary focus during the offseason was precisely to address their offensive struggles.

They brought in Bill O’Brien as the offensive coordinator, hoping to provide a more favorable environment for the development of Mac Jones. However, one area that required attention was their receiving corps.

There was a clear lack of playmakers on that side of the ball, so acquiring a proven player at the position was a must for them. The Patriots signed JuJu Smith-Schuster to replace Jakobi Meyers, but recent reports suggest that the coaching staff is not entirely satisfied with the new addition.

Patriots Don’t See Juju Smith-Schuster Having a Significant Role

In March, the Patriots signed Smith-Schuster to a three-year, $33 million deal with the expectation that he would not only replace Meyers but also inject some firepower into their passing attack, which struggled in the previous season.

However, Smith-Schuster’s impact may not be what the team assumed. As reported by Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, he has an “increasingly shaky standing on the depth chart” and the Patriots believe the player is “not presently among the team’s five most effective pass-catchers.”

Smith-Schuster’s usage during the preseason was minimal, which was the case with against the Eagles. He finished the matchup with only four receptions for 33 yards, but the most telling decision was keeping him on the sideline during the last possession.

How Old Is JuJu Smith-Schuster?

Juju Smith-Schuster is 26 years old.