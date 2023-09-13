Following months of speculation, longtime New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick ultimately decided to keep Mac Jones as the team’s starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season.

Things didn’t start completely well, since they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles at the Gillette Stadium in the first week. The Patriots managed to overcome a terrible start to the game, but in the end, the visitors held on to their lead.

Jones threw an early interception that Darius Slay returned for a touchdown and struggled to get things going at the beginning. The Alabama product managed to turn up his game by throwing three touchdowns, but he was still very self-critical after the game.

Mac Jones takes blame for Patriots’ slow start vs. Eagles

“I really didn’t throw any good passes on the first drive,” said Jones, via Zack Cox of NESN. “So, a slow start, and it starts with me. I’ve just got to watch the tape and clean it up. But I definitely feel like we fought hard.

“The rookies played really well. The offensive line played really well. The skill players played really well. I definitely let the team down tonight. We couldn’t score early, and we just fell behind because of me. I just put it on myself.”

Bill Belichick reacts to Mac Jones’ comments

Far from throwing his quarterback under the bus, Belichick had nothing but support for Jones after hearing his self-criticism:

“Well, look, I think everybody did a lot of good things in the game. And I’m sure everybody feels the same way that Mac does — that if we had all done one or two things a little bit better, it could’ve made a difference. So, I’m sure everybody feels the same way that Mac does, every player and coach that participated in the game.”

When did the Patriots draft Mac Jones?

The New England Patriots selected Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.