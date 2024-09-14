Report: Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni remains cautious regarding A.J. Brown's injury

Following his injury in Week 1, HC Nick Sirianni has not yet confirmed the availability of Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown for the matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

While the Philadelphia Eagles‘ road to the Super Bowl couldn’t have started off better, not all news are positive for Nick Sirianni’s squad. A.J. Brown, their star WR, ended the week on the injury report, which is why the HC is being cautious about his availability for the game against the Falcons.

According to the official site NFL.com: “WR A.J. Brown felt a little tightness in his hamstring during Friday’s practice, head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters, adding that they’ll be cautious with him today.”

Although the injury affecting the former Mississippi player is not severe, given his crucial role on the team, the goal is to manage his condition carefully to ensure he can compete throughout the season without complications. Even though the season has just started, the aim is to prevent any worsening of his condition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Eagles are emerging as a serious contender for the Super Bowl, but to solidify their status, they must defeat the Atlanta Falcons in the upcoming Monday Night Football game. The Falcons, who debuted in Week 1 with an 18-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, will be looking to bounce back.

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Arena Corinthians on September 06, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Advertisement

Eagles and an important season opener in Brazil

The Philadelphia franchise started this season with the primary goal of once again lifting the Super Bowl trophy, as they did with Nick Foles. And the journey couldn’t have begun in a more solid manner.

Advertisement

see also Stephen Curry"s teammate on the Golden State Warriors delivers a harsh comment about Kirk Cousins Falcons"

In the first-ever NFL game held on South American soil, the team led by Nick Sirianni decisively defeated the Green Bay Packers, who are currently navigating a period of mild reconstruction.

Advertisement

Those who know the sport say that starting with a win is always crucial, and the Eagles managed to handle the debut nerves with great poise. Led by Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, Philly is now 1-0 and will look to improve their record this Monday.

Reed Blankenship #32 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Arena Corinthians on September 06, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Philadelphia Eagles next matchups

In addition to the already mentioned matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in what promises to be an exciting Monday Night Football game, the Eagles have the following games ahead to continue solidifying their status as contenders:

Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints

Week 4 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5 – Bye Week

Week 6 vs Cleveland Browns

Week 7 vs New York Giants