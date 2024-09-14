Stephen Curry's teammate on the Golden State Warriors delivers a harsh comment about Kirk Cousins Falcons'

Following a poor performance in the debut, a Golden State Warriors star and teammate of Stephen Curry didn’t hold back in his criticism of Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons.

The Atlanta Falcons did not start the NFL season on a high note. A tough 18-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers not only left Kirk Cousins and his team with a losing record, but also raised concerns about their performance. In response to this situation, it was none other than a Golden State Warriors star and teammate of Stephen Curry who spoke out.

The player in question is none other than Draymond Green, a prominent figure in the sports world known for his candid remarks and his tendency to openly express his feelings about various sports-related issues.

The multiple-time champion alongside Steph Curry recently launched a podcast called ‘Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football?’ where he discusses football with NFL insider Jordan Schultz. During his time at Michigan State University, Green crossed paths with Kirk Cousins, which is why they maintain a strong relationship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite this, Green did not hesitate to assert the following: “Shoutout to my Spartan dawg, Captain Kirk. We was here at the same time. Got a bunch of love for Kirk. Bijan [Robinson] is a young star, shoutout to him. But Atlanta’s garbage.”

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

“No… They’re not garbage,” Schultz tried to interject. “They garbage,” Green replied. “They garbage, and I’m going to take Philly at -6.5 at home, no problem. Atlanta’s garbage.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid confirms Chiefs might lose star player for rest of the season with big injury

Advertisement

Falcons take a misstep in their debut

The Atlanta Falcons are one of many franchises undergoing a restructuring process that, so far, has not yielded satisfactory results. Since Matt Ryan’s departure as the team’s starting QB, they tried Marcus Mariota, but it didn’t work out. That’s why this season, the management has bet on the experience of Kirk Cousins.

The experienced quarterback, formerly of the Minnesota Vikings, joined the Falcons with the aim of having a successful campaign and, perhaps, making a run at the playoffs. However, at this point, securing the NFC South title seems to be the primary goal for Raheem Morris and his team

Advertisement

Advertisement

The debut started off on the wrong foot for the Falcons with a tough 18-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is just the beginning, and there are plenty of opportunities for redemption ahead. However, to turn things around, they will need to address and adjust many issues moving forward.

T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers hits Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons while Cousins’ attempts a pass during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

Atlanta Falcons next matchups

After their unfortunate debut, the Falcons have a chance to bounce back next Monday. The Monday Night Football game will feature them against the Philadelphia Eagles, followed by a series of challenging matchups:

Advertisement

Week 3 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 4 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 6 vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 7 vs. Seattle Seahawks