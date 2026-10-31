RJ Harvey going to IR might speed up Broncos pursuit of Jonathan Taylor

The Denver Broncos had to send RJ Harvey to injury reserve, and that might make them push even more to land Jonathan Taylor.

The Denver Broncos officially placed running back RJ Harvey on injured reserve Saturday afternoon. That roster blow severely depletes Sean Payton’s backfield depth just ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, where the team is linked to Jonathan Taylor.

Losing a key playmaker could rapidly accelerate Denver’s aggressive push for Indianapolis Colts superstar Jonathan Taylor. The Broncos entered the Jonathan Taylor sweepstakes as Colts RB is also coveted by NY Giants. However, Denver now faces intense urgency to execute a blockbuster deal. It’s now or never.

Earlier reports indicated that the Giants all but ruled out Jonathan Taylor trade yet confirmed talks with Colts. With New York probably backing away, Denver possesses a golden opportunity to land the former All-Pro rusher, if they’re able to beat the Minnesota Vikings.

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RJ Harvey’s injury in detail

Harvey suffered a significant knee injury during team practice on Thursday. The second-year back missed Friday’s workout entirely before the medical staff ruled him out against Kansas City.

The #Broncos are placing emerging RB R.J. Harvey on short-term IR as he recovers from the knee injury he suffered in practice this week, source says.



Harvey will miss the next four games and is eligible to return as soon as the #Broncos game vs the #Dolphins on Dec. 6. pic.twitter.com/wBTJw6KHv4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2026

Placing Harvey on injured reserve sidelines him for at least the next four games. He cannot return to the active roster until Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins.

His absence strips Denver of its most versatile receiving threat out of the backfield. Harvey currently ranks second on the roster with 25 receptions and 217 receiving yards.

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Jonathan Taylor can solve all Denver RB problems

Denver’s ground game has stalled all season, averaging an anemic 3.8 yards per carry. While rookie Jonah Coleman flashes potential, leaning entirely on young runners remains a risky gamble for a playoff contender.

Acquiring Taylor would immediately give Payton an elite three-down bellcow. Taylor leads the NFL with eight rushing touchdowns and consistently produces explosive gains against loaded defensive fronts.

Key takeaways

The Denver Broncos placed running back RJ Harvey on injured reserve Saturday afternoon.

Saturday afternoon. Running back RJ Harvey cannot return until Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins.

against the Miami Dolphins. Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL with eight rushing touchdowns.