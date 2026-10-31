Colts reportedly open to trading Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts are officially open to trading star running back Jonathan Taylor as part of an aggressive full-roster rebuild.

The Indianapolis Colts’ mid-season transformation has officially shifted into an all-out, franchise-wide rebuild. Days after shocking the league by sending eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers, the front office has taken its biggest operational leap yet ahead of the November 10 trade deadline.

Superstar running back Jonathan Taylor is officially available on the trade market. According to a joint report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Indianapolis’ management has shifted its stance from reluctance to active seller mode regarding their 27-year-old rushing champion.

“The Indianapolis Colts now are open to trading star running back Jonathan Taylor, sources told Ian Rapoport and me. Multiple teams have reached out to Indianapolis, and those talks are said to be active and ongoing, according to sources.”

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Inside the Colts’ total rebuilding process

Schefter and Rapoport added that Taylor’s contract structure makes him an extremely attractive target for acquiring contenders. Having already received a $15 million signing bonus upfront from Indianapolis before the season, Taylor is under contract through 2028 at highly manageable base rates ($15 million in 2027 and $9.46 million in 2028).

By willing to part ways with Taylor alongside Nelson and Buckner, the Colts are signaling a complete organizational tear-down designed to stockpile premium future draft capital. Key implications of Indianapolis’ trade pivot:

Clearing the Books: Offloading major veteran contracts allows the Colts to clear massive salary cap space for a multi-year roster restructuring.

Offloading major veteran contracts allows the Colts to clear massive salary cap space for a multi-year roster restructuring. Maximizing Asset Peak: With Taylor turning 28 next season, trading him while his market value remains elite guarantees a maximum return before age-related decline sets in for the position.

With Taylor turning 28 next season, trading him while his market value remains elite guarantees a maximum return before age-related decline sets in for the position. High Asking Price: Reports indicate Indianapolis is seeking a future second-round pick plus additional late-round draft capital to execute a deal.

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High-profile suitors actively bidding for Jonathan Taylor

Schefter’s report confirms that multiple playoff contenders have already initiated active negotiations with Indianapolis. Among the top franchises monitoring developments:

New York Giants: With Tyrone Tracy Jr. sidelined on injured reserve due to a severe hamstring injury, the Giants maintain backfield interest as they evaluate whether to support their young offense with a proven bell-cow rusher.

With Tyrone Tracy Jr. sidelined on injured reserve due to a severe hamstring injury, the Giants maintain backfield interest as they evaluate whether to support their young offense with a proven bell-cow rusher. Minnesota Vikings: In the NFL market, teams looking for offensive balance—including the Vikings—have checked in on Taylor’s availability to anchor their ground attack for a playoff run.

In the NFL market, teams looking for offensive balance—including the Vikings—have checked in on Taylor’s availability to anchor their ground attack for a playoff run. Denver Broncos: Denver remains on high alert for marquee offensive playmakers capable of transforming their postseason ceiling.

With Indianapolis officially open for business and Taylor’s camp awaiting a resolution, a blockbuster deal could materialize prior to Sunday’s kickoff.

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Key takeaways