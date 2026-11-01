Is Lamar Jackson playing today for Ravens vs Bills in Week 8 of 2026 NFL season?

The Baltimore Ravens will face the Buffalo Bills in a long awaited game of Week 8. Lamar Jackson's status has been revealed.

The Baltimore Ravens head into a high-stakes Week 8 showdown against the Buffalo Bills with their franchise engine restored to the starting lineup. Dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson has officially completed his rehabilitation from a high-ankle sprain and will take the field on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter provided full clarity on Jackson’s status following Friday’s practice session. “We do think we will have Lamar this game,” Minter stated. Jackson was removed from the official injury report after logging full practice reps to close out the week.

Jackson’s return comes at a critical juncture for Baltimore’s 2026 regular season campaign. The two-time NFL MVP has been sidelined for the past three games after suffering the high-ankle sprain during Baltimore’s Week 4 contest.

Advertisement

Lamar Jackson available for Ravens

Lamar Jackson is active, fully healthy, and scheduled to start at quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. It’s a key moment for their season.

During Jackson’s three-game absence, the Ravens struggled to maintain offensive continuity, dropping back-to-back divisional games and ceding valuable ground in a hyper-competitive AFC North race. The slump placed immense pressure on Minter’s squad as they fell off the pace for the top seed in the conference.

Barring any unforeseen pre-game setbacks, fantasy managers and Ravens fans can expect Jackson to assume his full workload on Sunday as Baltimore attempts to make a definitive prime-time statement.

Advertisement

Key takeaways