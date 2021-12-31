With all the chatter and rumors about his future, Russell Wilson addressed the possibility of playing his final home game with the Seattle Seahawks.

This has been the toughest season in Russell Wilson's career. It will be his first losing season since entering the NFL, and some claim that it might as well be his final year in a Seattle Seahawks uniform.

Wilson has given the Seahawks everything he's got. But he's struggled to stay healthy over the past couple of years and, even though he's not the only one to blame for the team's woes; he's left a lot to be desired when healthy as well.

So, now that the Seahawks will close their season at home against the Detroit Lions, Wilson addressed the possibility of this being his final game as a member of the organization that drafted him nearly a decade ago.

Russell Wilson Says He Won't Retire, Doesn't Know If He'll Leave Seattle

“I know for me personally, I hope it’s not my last game. But at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL," Wilson said, per ProFootballTalk. "I’m just focused on today and getting better today. That’s my goal. I love this city and I love this moment. I love these guys and we gotta make sure we get better today. That’s all that matters."

Jason La Canfora Says Wilson Will Be Traded

The word around the league is that the Seahawks have little-to-no interest in bringing Wilson back and would rather go through a long-overdue rebuild. CBS Sports Jason La Canfora even said that he's almost a lock to be traded in the offseason:

"The prospect of a blockbuster trade remains very real, given the issues between the sides and sources said there could also be significant changes coming to the Seattle organization as well, with the team at a crossroads. Sources said ownership has not been pleased with the results of the past few seasons," La Canfora said, adding that there's no chance that Wilson signs a contract extension.

Wilson Said He Didn't Know If He Was Available

This season has been full of questions and narratives for Wilson and the Seahawks. Several months ago, the Super Bowl champion even said that he didn't know whether he was available in trade talks or not:

“I’m not sure if I’m available or not. That’s a Seahawks question," Wilson said on the Dan Patrick Show. "I definitely believe they’ve gotten calls. Any time you’re a player that tries to produce every week and has done it consistently, I think people are gonna call for sure. I think that’s part of the process."

It all points out that Wilson and the Seahawks front office are on completely different pages right now. It's a shame to see him go like this after a losing season, but that's just the way things go in this business sometimes.