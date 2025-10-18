Trending topics:
Saints stars clear the air on potential trade away

Despite the team's struggles, New Orleans Saints veterans want to stay with the organization.

By Ernesto Cova

Alvin Kamara
© Gus Stark/Getty ImagesAlvin Kamara, former teammate of Ryan Ramczyk

Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave were mentioned as potential trade chips for the New Orleans Saints. After Derek Carr retired and Spencer Rattler took over as the starting quarterback, the Saints have struggled to find consistency and currently sit at 1-5. 

The bad results and performances have prompted fans to speculate about the team potentially moving some of their pieces and start planning for the future.

Kamara and Olave were part of that group, with teams like the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs mentioned as landing spots for Kamara, and the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots considered good options for Olave. 

Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave reject the idea of getting traded 

The running back and the wide receiver cleared the air on these rumors, making it clear they aren’t thinking of leaving the Saints anytime soon. 

Chris Olave #12 of the New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave #12 of the New Orleans Saints

“Yeah, I don’t know where that [came from],” Kamara said, via ESPN’s Katherine Terrell. “We talked about [the report] and we was looking at each other like the little Spider-Man meme: ‘Did you say something? Did I say something?’ I don’t know where that came from, but I think I’ve been vocal enough that … I don’t want to go anywhere.”

Olave added that he’s talked with people within the organization, and nothing suggests he will get shipped somewhere else. 

“That’s part of the business, man,” Olave said, via Terrell. “It’s been like that all year, in the offseason. Even right now, I ain’t really been on social media, but I know it’s cooking right now that we’re 1-5. So, there’s always rumors, the internet trying to always create some buzz. But I had a conversation with the people in the building so I’m very confident.”

The Saints lost to the New England Patriots in Week 6. Many think they should start dealing their best players for draft capital or young players. They aren’t reluctant to part with their stars, but time will tell how long they will do so.

