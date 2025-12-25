Anthony Joshua’s next steps toward Tyson Fury revealed by Eddie Hearn after Jake Paul KO

Anthony Joshua returned to the ring in commanding fashion, defeating Jake Paul via sixth-round knockout on December 19 in Miami, Florida. The win marked his first victory since March 2024, when Joshua stopped former UFC champion Francis Ngannou, and helped him rebound from a prior knockout loss to fellow Brit Daniel Dubois.

Friday’s bout was the first step in what Joshua hopes will be a renewed campaign at heavyweight. With talks of a potential showdown against Tyson Fury next year, the question remains: how will Joshua rebuild momentum and choose the right path to that anticipated clash?

Promoter Eddie Hearn has outlined the plan, emphasizing the importance of carefully selecting Joshua’s next opponent to prepare him for Fury without unnecessary risk.

When will Anthony Joshua fight next?

According to Hearn on The Ariel Helwani Show, Joshua is aiming for a return in February 14, though the fight could be pushed to mid-March due to the demands of his recent training camp. “We are moving forward with our plan now with His Excellency, that would be a fight in February/March, then hopefully fight Tyson Fury,” Hearn explained.

Tyson Fury looks on ahead of the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC and WBO Undisputed World Heavyweight titles’ fight.Richard Pelham/Getty Images

The promoter stressed the need for a strategically chosen opponent, one who can help Joshua regain rhythm and confidence in the ring without compromising his preparation for the larger challenge ahead.

Joshua’s potential opponents

Hearn acknowledged speculation around a bout with former kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven, stating: “Rico is a fight that has been mentioned by certain people. Ultimately, we will field offers. We could do with a fight that’s going to prepare us for Tyson Fury. That’s quite a difficult thing to do, style-wise.”

He added that while Verhoeven has generated interest, Joshua may face a different opponent who better serves as a preparatory step toward Fury. “We might look at other opponents [besides Verhoeven], but we’re open at the moment. We’re in a wonderful position,” Hearn said.

Joshua’s next fight will not be against Fury early next year, partly because Fury is scheduled to fight in April and would likely not accept an opening-quarter bout with Joshua. Hearn confirmed that delaying until September would be unnecessary, as Joshua seeks to maintain momentum from his victory over Paul.