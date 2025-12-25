Who are singing the national anthems before the 2025 NFL Christmas games?

Christmas Day in the NFL isn’t only about kickoff times and playoff stakes. Before the first snap, stadiums pause for a tradition that sets the tone, as music and football meet under holiday lights and a national spotlight, steeped in ceremony.

With multiple games on the slate, the league treats the anthem as part of the show. Performers are chosen to match the moment, blending symbolism and the unique weight that comes with singing before millions watching worldwide.

As the 2025 season reaches its festive showcase, anticipation builds around who will take the microphone. The answers reveal how the NFL curates its biggest days, balancing spectacle and the stories behind each voice on stage.

SZN4 to perform the national anthem at Cowboys vs. Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys’ Christmas Day clash against the Washington Commanders will begin with a fresh voice. SZN4, the vocal group that emerged from Netflix’s Building the Band, has been selected to perform the national anthem ahead of the holiday matchup.

SZN4 arrives as Universal Pictures presents the “HIM” Premiere in 2025 (Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

The announcement was made through social media, accompanied by a short video that highlighted the group’s rapid rise. What began as an experimental formation on a streaming competition has now led to a live performance before one of the most watched regular-season games, streamed globally on Netflix.

“We’re back on Netflix. We’re so honored to be a part of the biggest event of the year. See you on Christmas Day”, the group wrote, capturing the significance of the moment. For them, the anthem performance is more than a gig, it’s a full-circle milestone on the platform that launched their career.

Scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Cowboys vs. Commanders will open the NFL’s Christmas slate, positioning SZN4 as the first musical act viewers encounter as the day’s coverage begins.

Although they finished as runners-up, the quartet — Aaliyah Rose, Cameron Goode, Donzell Taggart and Katie Roeder — built momentum beyond the series. Their return to Netflix, this time as part of an NFL broadcast, reflects how quickly that exposure translated into real-world opportunities.

