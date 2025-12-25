Who’s performing with Snoop Dogg in the halftime show of the Vikings vs Lions 2025 NFL Christmas game?

The NFL’s Christmas Day slate has quickly become more than just football, and in 2025, Netflixis doubling down on that formula. What started as a bold streaming experiment is now shaping into a full-scale holiday event, blending marquee matchups with global music stars.

The Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions clash in Minneapolis will be no exception. This year’s late-afternoon showdown between NFC North rivals carries playoff implications, but it also comes with a halftime show designed for a worldwide audience.

At the center of it all is Snoop Dogg, who will headline the halftime performance during the game. The West Coast legend brings star power, crossover appeal and a sense of spectacle that fits perfectly with Netflix’s vision for its Christmas showcase.

Snoop Dogg confirmed as headliner and special guests expected

Snoop Dogg will take the stage during halftime of the Vikings vs. Lions game on December 25, live from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The performance, branded as Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party, is expected to blend his most recognizable hits with a festive twist, tailored for a global holiday audience.

(Source: Netflix and Minnesota Vikings)

Snoop himself leaned into the scale of the moment, saying: “NFL, Netflix and your uncle Snoop on Christmas Day? We’re servin’ up music, love and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy. That’s the kind of holiday magic Santa can’t fit in a bag”.

Given his long history of collaborations across hip-hop, pop and funk, anticipation is already building around who might appear alongside him during the show. There’s no doubt this year’s show will surprise once again, as the guest performers have already been confirmed.

One of them is country singer Lainey Wilson, with some of today’s most talked-about acts set to join later, including HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami), the group behind Netflix’s K-Pop Demon Hunters. More surprise guests are expected.

Netflix turns Christmas Day into a global NFL spectacle

The Lions–Vikings game will air at 4:30 pm ET as part of Netflix’s 2025 NFL Christmas Gameday, following an earlier matchup between the Cowboys and Commanders. Both games will stream live on the platform, with traditional CBS broadcasts available in local markets.

Netflix executives have made it clear that the halftime show is a key pillar of the event. Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, highlighted the crossover appeal of pairing the NFL with a cultural icon like Snoop Dogg, calling it a defining moment for the holiday slate.

The announcement was reinforced by a promotional video narrated by funk legend George Clinton, underscoring the music-forward identity Netflix wants to build around Christmas Day football.