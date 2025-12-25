NFL on Christmas 2025: Which quarterbacks are starting today?

Week 17 of the NFL is not only one of the most decisive slates of the season, with several teams fighting for their postseason hopes, but it also delivers the traditional Christmas showdowns. Three games, six quarterbacks, a mix of new faces and established stars will take the field in a must-watch holiday showcase.

The slate kicks off at Northwest Stadium, where the Washington Commanders will host the Dallas Cowboys in a head-to-head NFC East showdown. With both teams already eliminated from playoff contention, America’s Team will be led by veteran quarterback Dak Prescott, while the Commanders will turn to Josh Johnson under center following the absences of Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota.

Next up, the spotlight shifts to the NFC North. The Minnesota Vikings will host the Detroit Lions, who are still dreaming of a playoff berth. The home team will lean on Max Brosmer as its primary signal-caller, while Dan Campbell will once again put his trust in Jared Goff to lead Detroit in pursuit of a crucial victory.

The main stage of TNF will be set at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs will host the AFC’s current No. 1 seed, the Denver Broncos. Andy Reid will be forced to fill the void left by Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew, turning to Chris Oladokun under center, while the visitors will look to Bo Nix as their leading figure on the night.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys.

Three starters sidelined by injury

This year’s NFL Christmas slate has lost a significant amount of star power due to a string of unfortunate quarterback injuries. The Kansas City Chiefs will be without Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee during a Week 15 matchup against the Chargers; the injury required surgery and has sidelined the three-time MVP for the remainder of the year.

Similarly, the Washington Commanders have officially shut down Jayden Daniels for the season after he reaggravated a dislocated elbow that had plagued him since mid-season.

Lastly, the Minnesota Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy was ruled out specifically for the holiday game after imaging revealed a hairline fracture in his right throwing hand, an injury sustained when he struck a defender’s helmet in a previous game. These absences mean all three Christmas matchups will feature backup signal-callers, shifting the focus from elite quarterback duels to a test of roster depth.